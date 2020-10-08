Fly Landing On Mike Pence's Head During Debate Captivates America CNBC

Senator Kamala Harris faced off with with Vice President Mike Pence last night, but it was another attendee that captured the attention of viewers, in the form of an intrusive bug.

After last week’s somewhat unruly first presidential debate that saw Donald Trump fail to condemn white supremacy and Joe Biden brand the commander-in-chief a ‘clown’, the Vice Presidential debate was a more civil discussion, but no less absurd.

Despite Pence regularly talking past his allotted two minutes and interrupting Senator Harris on several occasions, the moment that appeared to captivate audiences was when a large fly landed on Pence’s head and stayed there for what felt like an eternity without his realising.

Of course, Twitter pounced on the amusing moment as only Twitter can.

Some pointed of that it’s not the first time a rogue fly has landed on part of the Trump-Pence campaign.

Commentators were compelled to mention it, even though the pair were discussing some serious topics, and Harris was in the middle of pushing back and keeping Pence in check when it came to her career credibility and experience.

The world’s media descended upon the bug with much enthusiasm after Pence had dodged some key questions and called Harris’s character into question, as the memes began to gather pace.

What’s particularly hilarious was when someone noticed the fly stayed on his hair for almost exactly two minutes, especially as the VP was unable to limit his speaking to the allotted time for most of the night.

Just as we have, The New York Times even wrote an article around the encounter.

And the jokes continued to come thick and fast…

Others jovially noted how it’ll be all over the next Saturday Night Live…

Despite Trump’s recent close encounter with COVID-19, he’s vowed to attend the second debate with Biden on 15 October, much to the concern of the opposition and commentators alike.

A third and final debate is is scheduled for October 22.