Former Inmates To Receive Salary From Prison Following Release

Alamy

A federal jury in Tacoma, Washington, says Florida-based prison company GEO Group owes former detainees $17.3 million in back payments for work they did.

The GEO Group runs a detention centre for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they pay detainees $1 a day to do jobs such as mopping the floors, scrubbing the toilets, doing the laundry and cooking food.

Advert 10

The Tacoma-based jury decided this practice was a violation of Washington state’s minimum wage law, with federal judge Robert Bryan also issuing an injunction against GEO Group’s working practices.

Alamy

Time reports that the company will now have to pay all detainees the state’s minimum wage of $13.69 per hour if it wants to keep employing them to work in the detention centre in their ‘Voluntary Worker Program’.

According to NPR, the GEO Group argued that detainees were not employees under Washington state law and that the state itself pays less than minimum wage to prisoners working in correctional facilities.

Advert 10

The Washington state minimum wage does not apply to people living in state, county, or municipal detention centres but since the Tacoma site is a federal institution, the immigrants held there are not exempt from the minimum wage law.

Alamy

GEO Group were also ordered to pay the state $5.9 million on the basis the company had experienced ‘unjust enrichment’ by making use of unfair labour practice.

That’s on top of the $17.3 million they owe to more than 10,000 current and former detainees in back payments for work done that stretches as far back as 2005.

Advert 10

However, some of the people owed money may never receive it as Adam Berger, an attorney with Schroeter Goldmark & Bender, explained it would be a ‘big job’ to locate everyone who might be owed money and ‘some of them we might not be able to find’.