Former Staffer Blasts Trump, Calls Him A ‘Cruel Con Man’

A former staff member has blasted Donald Trump as a ‘cruel con man’ after an investigation revealed the former president may have intentionally duped his donors.

In an appearance on MSNBC earlier today, former Trump administration official Miles Taylor described Trump as a ‘cruel con artist that wants to destroy people’.

This week, an investigation by The New York Times revealed Trump’s re-election campaign was forced to refund more than $122 million to donors after they unwittingly signed up for recurring donations.

People who thought they were making a one-off donation to the former president’s campaign, were shocked to find that money had been leaving their accounts every week because they did not check a box to opt-out, which was buried in a disclaimer’s fine print.

‘This man is a grifter, he’s a con artist and he’s cruel. We have to look back at this period and learn a lesson and see the total damage done by bad rhetoric coming from our nation’s leaders, and how much of an effect it can have on our country and our own civility as Americans,’ Taylor said.

As per the New York Times, one person who repeatedly had money taken from his account was a cancer patient who had his entire funds depleted and could not pay rent or utilities.

‘That was especially devastating,’ Taylor said, adding that his mother is a hospice nurse, so he is well aware of ‘how difficult life is for people at end of life’.

‘And to raid someone of their money at the end of their life has got to add onto that hardship for the whole family,’ he added.

