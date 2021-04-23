Foster Mum Of 16-Year-Old Killed By Police In Ohio Says Fight That Led To Shooting Was About Housekeeping

Moore explained that she had arrived home from work to the dispute, and that ‘it was over keeping the house clean. The older one told them to clean up the house because ‘Mom doesn’t like the house dirty’.’

Moore also shared what one of the other girls living there had told her had happened. Ma’Khia is claimed to have said, ‘You’re not the guardian of me.’

‘They argue all the time,’ said Moore, ‘but I never thought it would escalate like that.’

She says she received a worried call from one of her former foster kids – who can be seen on the video of the officer’s bodycam – pleading for her to get home quickly.

‘Mom, get home. Where are you? They’re going crazy,’ Moore recalled the young woman saying down the phone. ‘She said they shot Ma’Kiah and I said, ‘Huh?’ It was just crazy.’

Upon hearing that, she immediately started to pray, before text messages flooded through saying how sorry they were. Upon arriving home, officers informed her that Ma’Khia was dead.

‘I never in my worst nightmare would have thought it would ever come to this,’ she explained. ‘[Ma’Khia] was fun,’ Moore said of the teenager. ‘She liked to dance. She did chores around the house.’

Ma’Khia’s family also spoke about the sort of girl she was, with her cousin describing her as ‘a good student, a good person’ whose life had been unfairly cut short.

Her mother, Paula Bryant, grieved that her ‘beautiful baby’ had been cruelly ‘taken away’.

‘I love God and I’m just going to put it in God’s hands right now,’ she shared, when discussing accountability for her daughter’s death at the hands of a police officer. ‘That’s all I know how to do.’

‘I want the world to know that Ma’Khia was beautiful,’ she said. ‘She had a sweet little voice. Oh my gosh, she was just so talented. She was… on the path to going many places, definitely.’

The incident took place just moments before Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts of killing George Floyd, and raises yet more questions about the use of firearms in the US.

