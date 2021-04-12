George Floyd Killed By Police, Not Drug Or Heart Issues, Says Cardiologist

PA

A cardiologist has told the court that George Floyd did not die because of a fentanyl overdose or pre-existing heart issues, joining a string of other medical experts who have testified the same.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

This week, cardiologist Dr Jonathon Rich told the court that Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck, along with other forms of restraint used by the police, meant that he could not get the oxygen he needed, causing a cardiac arrest.

‘He was trying to get enough oxygen, and because he was unable to because of the position that he was subjected to, the heart didn’t have enough oxygen either, which means the entire body is deprived of oxygen,’ Rich said.

He also told the court that he was certain Floyd did not die from a drug overdose or heart problems.

‘I can state with a high level of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose,’ he said.

Most damning to Chauvin‘s defence, he said he believes Floyd’s death was ‘absolutely preventable’.

‘There was one moment in the video where I heard one of the officers say, ‘I think he’s passing out’. That would’ve been an opportunity to quickly remove him from that position of not getting enough oxygen, perhaps turn him into a recovery position, and allow him to start to expand his lungs again and bring in oxygen,’ Rich said.

He is the latest expert to disprove the argument that Floyd died from a sudden heart attack or because of the use of drugs.

Last week, the doctor who pronounced Floyd dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center in May last year said he believes Floyd had suffered a cardiac arrest due to a lack of oxygen.

Dr Bradford Langenfeld said that based on the information he had, oxygen deficiency was the most likely cause of death.

When asked by prosecutors whether there was another term for death by oxygen deficiency, Lagenfield said, ‘Asphyxia.’

‘Any amount of time that a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome. Approximately 10-15% decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered,’ Langenfeld told the court.

He said the possibility that Floyd had suffered a heart attack was low because he had not reported any chest pain or tried to clutch at his chest.