Georgia Man Arrested Six Years After Faking His Own Death To Avoid Attempted Murder Charge

Oklahoma City Police Department/Bibb County Jail

A Georgia man who faked his death in 2015 in an effort to avoid attempted murder charges has been arrested.

In 2015, Christopher Tomberlin was facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, battery and terroristic threats. He was accused of trying to kill his girlfriend by throwing a hatchet at her, but according to The Macon Telegraph, the hatchet narrowly missed Tomberlin’s partner and became lodged in a door in the couple’s home.

Tomberlin was brought in for questioning about the incident but reportedly faked his own death after his release from jail. The freelance tattoo artist has now been found 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Police Department / Facebook

After teams within the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team worked in conjunction in recent weeks, Tomberlin was apprehended on Thursday.

The authorities managed to track him down in SW 77th Terrace and Douglas Avenue in Oklahoma City and arrested him without incident. It has been reported that Tomberlin was surprised to see the authorities when they made the arrest.

Tomberlin had been living under multiple aliases while in Oklahoma over the past two years. It is unclear what evidence sparked the efforts to find Tomberlin, but the authorities had been tracking him since 2019.

Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement:

Analysts from our Criminal Intelligence Unit worked diligently, and were able to piece together Tomberlin’s latest steps, leading officers to the area of SW 77th and Douglas where today, he was taken into custody without incident.

Tomberlin will now face the charges he evaded by faking his own death.

The police added, ‘Great work by everyone!’ in their public statement about the arrest.