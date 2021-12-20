unilad
Ghislaine Maxwell Described As A ‘Sophisticated’ and ‘Dangerous Predator’ In Closing Statements

by : Joe Harker on : 20 Dec 2021 16:22
Ghislaine Maxwell Described As A 'Sophisticated' and 'Dangerous Predator' In Closing StatementsSouthern District of New York/Alamy

Prosecutors and defence attorneys are presenting their closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

During the closing arguments, the prosecution accused Maxwell of being a ‘dangerous predator’ who ‘preyed on vulnerable kids’.

She was also described as a ‘sophisticated’ predator who ’caused deep and lasting harm to young girls’ and was ‘partners in crime’ with Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell (Alamy)Alamy

As per The Independent, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said, ‘She targeted a girl whose father had just died. She targeted a girl whose mother was an alcoholic.

‘The proof is in. It’s clear. It’s consistent and it points to only one conclusion: Maxwell is guilty.’

‘Maxwell was the key to the whole operation. They were close. They were partners. They were rarely apart.’

Ghislaine Maxwell Third Accuser - AlamyAlamy

As per The Guardian, Maxwell’s defence team has argued that she is a scapegoat for Epstein, her longtime boyfriend who died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex crime charges.

Maxwell declined to testify in her own defence, claiming that ‘the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt’.

Once closing arguments are concluded, the judge will instruct jurors on the law and what is required of them as they prepare to deliver a verdict on Maxwell.

The jury could begin deliberations as early as this afternoon.

Ghislaine Maxwell (Alamy)Alamy

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 for alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of minors by Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

She currently faces charges of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity, one charge of sex trafficking of a minor and one charge of sex trafficking conspiracy.

There are also two charges of perjury that she will be tried for at a later date.

Maxwell denies all wrongdoing in regards to the charges levelled against her.

If convicted, she faces up to 80 years in prison.

