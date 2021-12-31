Ghislaine Maxwell Survivor Speaks Out On ‘Tremendous Relief’ Following Guilty Verdict

Alamy

Annie Farmer, a survivor of Ghislaine Maxwell, has said she feels a ‘tremendous relief’ following Maxwell’s guilty verdict on five of six counts of sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Four women who had been victims of Maxwell’s gave evidence during the trial, though Farmer was the only one to testify in court using her full name.

She gave evidence of an incident in 1995 when she was 16 years old, where she had been lured to Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico and met Maxwell, who asked her to undress for a massage and rubbed her breasts before teaching her how to rub Epstein’s feet.

Speaking to ABC News’ Good Morning America show, Farmer said the guilty verdict for Maxwell had been ‘one important step’ towards justice.

She said, ‘It’s a tremendous relief. I just feel so grateful that the jury believed us and sent a strong message that perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation will be held accountable, no matter how much power and privilege that they have.’

Three other victims of Maxwell also gave evidence at the trial but did not use their full names in court, and were only referred to as Jane, Kate and Carolyn.

A date for Maxwell’s sentencing has not yet been set, but it is likely that she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The Independent reports that Maxwell, who plead not guilty to all six charges against her and was found guilty on five counts, faces up to 65 years in prison.

The most serious charge – sex trafficking of minors – carries a 40-year sentence, while transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity carries a 10-year sentence. The three conspiracy charges each have a maximum term of five years.

Maxwell could serve up to of 65 years in prison if she is given maximum consecutive sentences, though even if she is given concurrent sentences, she is still facing up to 40 years behind bars.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas