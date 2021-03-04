Grand Jury For Trump Election Fraud Investigation In Georgia To Be Seated Today

PA

A grand jury will be seated in Georgia today as a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results gets underway.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation into the former President after a leaked phone call revealed Trump had asked Georgia’s top election official to ‘find’ enough votes to swing the state in his favour.

This week, Willis will seek subpoenas for documents and witnesses which could shed light on potential election fraud. Back in February, Willis notified a number of Georgia state officials they would receive subpoenas in March and that they should preserve records related to the election, but they are not targets of the investigation.

PA Images

‘At this stage, we have no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation,’ Willis said in a letter, which was published by the New York Times.

In January, The Washington Post leaked a one-hour phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger in which he asked the state official to find enough votes to overturn the election.

‘All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,’ Trump is heard saying.

One Georgie state official, who was not named, told CNN Trump had attempted to call Raffensperger from the White House 18 times between the election and January 2.

In an interview with Associated Press this week, Willis said she is in no rush to complete her investigation.

‘I’m in no rush. I think people think that I feel this immense pressure. I don’t,’ she said.

In her letters to state officials, Willis said her office was investigating ‘potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration’.

Georgia is just one of several states in which Trump alleged widespread electoral fraud took place. There has been no evidence to corroborate this and all US election officials have denied Trump’s claims.

PA Images

The investigation will also explore events surrounding the resignation of Atlanta’s federal prosecutor, Byung J Pak. Pak left his post after Trump complained to Justice Department officials that he was not appropriately pursing the president’s claims of election fraud.

In a statement to a local outlet WSBTV earlier this month, Willis described the leak as ‘disturbing’.

‘Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable,’ she said.