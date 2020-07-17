Guy Denies Yelling At Elderly Woman In Costco After Video Showed Him Doing Just That

Costco Jam Press

A man has denied yelling at an elderly woman in a branch of Costco after video footage emerged which appears to show him doing just that.

Advert

Daniel Maples, from Florida, became angry after the woman asked him to wear a face mask in accordance with store policy.

In the footage, taken June 27, Daniel can be heard raising his voice in an aggressive manner, shouting ‘back the f*ck up’ and claiming that he felt ‘threatened’.

Watch the incident unfold below:

Advert

The video quickly went viral and, in the backlash that followed, Maples ended up losing his job at a Bonita Springs insurance agency. He has also reportedly received ‘hundreds’ of threatening text messages, emails and voicemails.

In an interview with the Fort Myers News-Press, Maples denied shouting at the elderly woman, asserting that his rage had instead been directed at other customers.

Maples told the Fort Myers News-Press:

It was like the mob was gathering around me and I felt threatened. In that moment, I was scared. I’m not a fighter, I’m not a person that deals with this on a daily basis. I don’t know how to manage this.

Stating, ‘I never yelled at an old lady’, Maples went on to explain that he had become furious following fraught interactions with other customers, exchanges which have gone unrecorded.

Costco customer flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her Jam Press

These interactions included people confronting Maples for walking around the store with a face covering, which he says is what led to him feeling threatened.

During one alleged exchange, one customer chastised Maples for being unmasked, telling him that she had cancer. This is apparently something which Maples took issue with as his own father had died from cancer and he ‘didn’t understand why she was yelling at me about that’.

Advert

Maples told the Fort Myers News-Press that his irate behaviour in the video does not give an accurate reflected of who he really is, and is asking people to give him a ‘second chance’.

He said:

All I’m really asking for is a second chance at a first impression for people to know the real me and not take 15 seconds of my life and turn me into a demon.

Costco customer flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her Jam Press

According to Maples, wearing a face covering makes him feel ‘claustrophobic’, which is why he became so distressed during the incident.

Maples told the Fort Myers News-Press:

After a while, I start to feel like I’m suffocating. I get claustrophobic and that’s an issue for me. I prefer not to wear the mask. It’s something that causes me a lot of distress.

Following the incident, Maples has stated that he willingly exited the store after being asked to leave by a member of staff.