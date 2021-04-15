Guy Fieri Raised $25 Million For Out-Of-Work Restaurant Staff During The Pandemic
Celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri has raised close to $25 million for restaurant staff who are out of work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Often referred to as ‘The Mayor of Flavortown’, Fieri has joined forces with the National Restaurant Association (NRA) over the course of the pandemic to raise money for restaurant workers through a ‘Restaurant Employee Relief Fund’.
‘You know, so many people work in the restaurant industry in multiple jobs, second jobs, single moms, single parents, students, retirees. And the restaurant industry is massively important to our communities,’ Fieri said.
‘And so, when I saw this coming, I said, ‘We got to do something to get some money to these folks’,’ he told CBS.
The fund, which is also supported by more than 50 companies, has collected 15,000 individual donations to date, a figure amounting close to $25 million.
Under the initiative, restaurant sector workers who have either lost their jobs or taken a pay cut are eligible to apply for grants from the fund. If approved, applicants can receive a one-time grant of $500.
Speaking to CBS about the impact of the fund, Fieri said he had been approached by restaurant workers thanking him for his help. He has been travelling across the country meeting restaurant workers as he films episodes for his Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, also known as ‘Triple D’.
‘As I was leaving the ‘Triple D’ location, getting in the car to go to the next ‘Triple D’ location, this young manager came out from the restaurant,’ he told the publication.
‘She came to me and said, ‘You know, I got the money’. I said, ‘Oh, that’s so awesome’. She said, ‘The money was great, but it was just awesome to know that people I don’t even know care about how I’m doing’. And I was like, ‘Man, that’s the whole reason we did this’,’ he continued.
Speaking about his motivation behind the fund earlier this year, Fieri told TMZ:
I started thinking about my brothers and sisters in the restaurant business, and a bunch of the restaurants that I was closing.
So we partnered up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, because their folks didn’t know how to make foundations and get money out.
I started handing out personal video invitations to all the heavy hitter CEOs that are involved in the restaurant business, and said, ‘listen, Pepsi, Coke, Uber Eats, all of you, we need to raise some money’.
As per data on the NRA’s website, more than 43,000 restaurant workers have received a grant so far.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Coronavirus, Now, restaurant