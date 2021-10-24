Halyna Hutchins’ Father Doesn’t ‘Hold Alec Baldwin Responsible’ For Daughter’s Tragic Death

@halynahutchins/Instagram/Alamy

The father of Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot dead by Alec Baldwin on a movie set, says he doesn’t blame the actor.

Hutchins died tragically earlier this week after actor Alec Baldwin shot her with a prop gun he had been told was safe.

Hutchins was working as director of photography on the upcoming movie Rust when she was fatally shot in the accident which also saw the film’s director Joel Souza wounded in the shoulder.

halynahutchins/Instagram

Court records say Baldwin was handed a prop gun by assistant director Dave Halls, who believed the prop gun was not loaded with live rounds and told the actor it was safe to use.

According to the Daily Mirror, Hutchins’ father Anatoly Androsovych has spoken out about his daughter’s tragic death to say he doesn’t blame Baldwin for her death.

He said, ‘We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief.

‘But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.’

Alamy

He went on to say that Hutchins’ nine-year-old son Andres had been ‘very badly affected’ by her death and that ‘he is lost without his mother’.

The Guardian reports that crew members on the set of Rust had been concerned about safety conditions, with a text from a worker to the unit production manager saying, ‘We’ve now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe.’