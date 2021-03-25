Headmaster Of New York School Resigns After Ordering Black Student To Kneel And Apologise ‘The African Way’

StMartinMarianist/CBS New York/YouTube

A headmaster has resigned after he ordered a Black student to kneel and apologise ‘the African way’.

John Holian has stepped down from his position at St Martin de Porres School in New York after the incident was reported by the local press.

Trisha Paul, the mother of the 11-year-old student, said her son had been disciplined for completing an assignment during designated reading time.

He was sent to the headmaster’s office, where Holian asked him to kneel in apology.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, March 23, Paul said she had brought up the incident with the headmaster, but his explanation left her ‘filled with all different types of emotion’.

According to Paul, Holian told her a story about a Nigerian family that had attended the school some years ago. The childrens’ father had asked them to bow when apologising, calling it the ‘Nigerian’ way.

Paul, who is of Haitian descent, told the publication she was at a loss for words. ‘I didn’t understand the relevance. I was really sad and disappointed,’ she said.

‘Once he started mentioning this African family, that’s when it just clicked. Like, this is not normal procedure. I felt there was no relevance at all. Is he generalising that everyone who is Black is African? That’s when I realised something is not right with this situation,’ she told NY Daily News in a separate interview.

The mother said she later visited the headmaster at the school to speak to him and explain that he had ‘humiliated and degraded’ her son, but her concerns weren’t taken seriously.

‘We are not all the same. We are not all Africans. We are not all Nigerians,’ Paul said, adding that her son’s behaviour has notably changed since the incident.

‘He has become extremely quiet. His interactions with everyone, family, friends has changed. He’s sad. He has questions. He’s just trying to cope with this,’ she said.

Yesterday, March 24, the school announced Holian has resigned from his position and that a new principal will take up the post immediately.

‘The leadership of St. Martin de Porres Marianist School continues to review the incident in question to ensure that it is never repeated again in any form,’ the school’s statement said.

It added, ‘It is important to assure students, parents, and faculty that this incident does not reflect our long, established value of respect for the individual or the established protocols regarding student-related issues.’