Human Remains Discovered Outside Harry And Meghan’s California Home

‘Very old’ human remains have been discovered just yards away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California home.

The remains, which are understood not to be connected to the royal couple, were recovered during a landscaping construction project on a road that neighbours the Montecito street on which they live.

As reported by the Mail Online, it’s believe the bones, which were found buried around three feet deep on May 24, appear to belong to a ‘young adult’ and are understood to be ‘very old’.

A Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson has reportedly said that the remains, which may date back centuries, could be the body of a Native American person.

Early reports are that the person buried at the site had been part of the Chumash people, who are understood to have roots in the area going back almost 11,000 years.

Work has reportedly stopped at the site following the discovery, and it’s understood that the Sheriff’s Office has now recruited the assistance of a forensic anthropologist to look into the origins of the remains.

The Sheriff’s Office is reportedly now in communication with the local Native American commission to work out the next steps going forward, pending the findings of the forensic anthropologist’s investigation.

As reported by the Mail Online, officials have not yet confirmed whether or not the bone belong to a Chumash person. However, as per the spokesperson, this outcome is believed likely ‘because we live in that area’.

The spokesperson continued:

Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we’re not going to be saying one way or the other.

Authorities have been able to confirm that the property on which the remains were found had no connection whatsoever to Meghan and Harry’s home.

As reported by the Irish Times, Harry and Meghan moved into the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom Santa Barbara home last year, purchasing it for $14.65 million back in June.

Based in the fashionable Montecito district around 150km from Los Angeles, the 14,500sq ft main house is located on 7.4 acres of grounds and includes a pool, tennis court, tea house and children’s cottage. Meghan and Harry’s neighbours reportedly include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande.

