unilad
Advert

Human Remains Discovered Outside Harry And Meghan’s California Home

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jun 2021 07:57
Human Remains Discovered Outside Harry And Meghan's California HomePA/santabarbarasluxuryhomes.com

‘Very old’ human remains have been discovered just yards away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California home.

The remains, which are understood not to be connected to the royal couple, were recovered during a landscaping construction project on a road that neighbours the Montecito street on which they live.

Advert

As reported by the Mail Online, it’s believe the bones, which were found buried around three feet deep on May 24, appear to belong to a ‘young adult’ and are understood to be ‘very old’.

Prince Harry and Meghan (PA Images)PA Images

A Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson has reportedly said that the remains, which may date back centuries, could be the body of a Native American person.

Early reports are that the person buried at the site had been part of the Chumash people, who are understood to have roots in the area going back almost 11,000 years.

Advert

Work has reportedly stopped at the site following the discovery, and it’s understood that the Sheriff’s Office has now recruited the assistance of a forensic anthropologist to look into the origins of the remains.

The Sheriff’s Office is reportedly now in communication with the local Native American commission to work out the next steps going forward, pending the findings of the forensic anthropologist’s investigation.

Meghan and Harry (PA Images)PA Images

As reported by the Mail Online, officials have not yet confirmed whether or not the bone belong to a Chumash person. However, as per the spokesperson, this outcome is believed likely ‘because we live in that area’.

Advert

The spokesperson continued:

Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we’re not going to be saying one way or the other.

Authorities have been able to confirm that the property on which the remains were found had no connection whatsoever to Meghan and Harry’s home.

As reported by the Irish Times, Harry and Meghan moved into the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom Santa Barbara home last year, purchasing it for $14.65 million back in June.

Advert
Meghan and Harry's house (santabarbarasluxuryhomes.com)santabarbarasluxuryhomes.com

Based in the fashionable Montecito district around 150km from Los Angeles, the 14,500sq ft main house is located on 7.4 acres of grounds and includes a pool, tennis court, tea house and children’s cottage. Meghan and Harry’s neighbours reportedly include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande.

Featured Image Credit: PA/santabarbarasluxuryhomes.com

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Petition To Rename Ronald Reagan Airport After Jojo Siwa Surpasses 70,000 Signatures
Celebrity

Petition To Rename Ronald Reagan Airport After Jojo Siwa Surpasses 70,000 Signatures

Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada
News

Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada

First Human Case Of H10N3 Bird Flu Confirmed In China
Health

First Human Case Of H10N3 Bird Flu Confirmed In China

Frame From Roswell ‘Alien Autopsy’ Video To Be Sold For At Least $1 Million
News

Frame From Roswell ‘Alien Autopsy’ Video To Be Sold For At Least $1 Million

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, California, Meghan Markle, Now, Prince Harry

Credits

Mail Online and 1 other

  1. Mail Online

    Centuries old Native American human remains are found buried on estate just yards from Meghan and Harry's $14.7million mansion in Montecito

  2. Irish Times

    Inside Meghan and Harry’s new $14.7m nine-bed, 16-bath California home

 