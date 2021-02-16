Hundreds Volunteer To Walk With Elderly Asian Americans In Oakland To Keep Them Safe

compassioninoakland/Instagram

Hundreds of people have volunteered to walk with elderly Asian Americans following a series of racially-aggravated attacks in recent weeks.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China, incidents of racially-charged harassment and violence against Asians in the US has seen a sharp increase.

Advert 10

Between March 19 and December 31 2020, 2,808 accounts of anti-Asian hate were reported across 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Compassion in Oakland/Instagram

More than 7.3% of these incidents involved elderly people over the age of 60, according to Stop AAPI Hate, an organisation dedicated to documenting anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.

Jacob Azevedo, from Oakland, California, offered to walk with the elderly in Oakland’s Chinatown area after seeing several videos online of old people being targeted in unprovoked attacks.

Advert 10

Since he put out a notice on social media, nearly 300 people have come forward to join him in protecting the community in a project called Compassion in Oakland.

‘I wasn’t intending to be some kind of vigilante – I just wanted to offer people some kind of comfort,’ he told CNN.

PA

A post to the project’s Instagram page shows that the initiative was officially in operation as of two days ago.

Advert 10

‘First day with feet on the streets! Thanks to our first group of volunteers! It felt good to be in the community and working together. Can’t wait to do it again!’, the group said.

Cynthia Choi, a co-founder of Stop APPI Hate, said racism against Asian Americans has long existed but it is being amplified during the pandemic.

‘This is a problem and issue that doesn’t get a lot of attention, especially in low-income communities. And of course the pandemic, I think has exacerbated the conditions and exposed racial disparities,’ Choi said.

PA Images

Advert 10

Azevedo, who himself is of Hispanic descent, said it is imperative for all minority ethnic groups to stand in solidarity with the Asian American community.

‘This is important because this community just needs healing. There’s a lot of racial tensions going on because of the previous president’s rhetoric but in general, our communities need healing,’ he said, referring to Donald Trump, who notoriously dubbed COVID-19 the ‘China virus’ during his term in office.

‘This is an issue that’s been ongoing for a while. All of us need to come together if we hope to make this a safer community for the years to come,’ Azevedo added.

Welcoming the initiative, Choi said, ‘It’s showing our elders who are afraid, afraid to leave their house that we’re here, we want to support you we’re holding you right now.’

Advert 10