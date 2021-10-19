Husband Arrested For Murder Of Maya Millete Nine Months After She Went Missing
The husband of a woman who went missing nine months ago has been arrested for her murder.
Larry Millete has been arrested by the Chula Vista Police Department for the murder of his wife, Maya Millete.
He had been named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in July.
May ‘Maya’ Millete was last seen alive on January 7 before vanishing without a trace from the home she shared with her husband and their three children in San Diego, California.
The arrest was announced in a press release from the CVPD which says the investigation has interviewed 87 individuals, written 67 search warrants and reviewed over 130 tips on the possible whereabouts of Maya and the potential reasons behind her disappearance.
After searching for nine months police now believe Maya is dead and that she was murdered by her husband.
District Attorney Summer Stephan released a statement about the arrest:
Extensive search warrants uncovered a trail of things that were happening, that were of great concern. Larry was trying to hold on to May.
He resorted to contacting spell casters, who would be asked to make May stay in the relationship.
In December he was asking for May to become incapacitated, to be in an accident and have broken bones so she could stay at home.
In the press conference announcing Larry’s murder, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said that in Maya’s case there has been ‘no proof of life’ over the past nine months.
The Daily Mail reports that in the months since Maya went missing, her family have spoken out several times about how her marriage to Larry had been falling apart and she had been preparing to file for divorce.
On the day of her disappearance the 39-year-old had asked for advice about seeing a divorce lawyer and made an appointment to see one, but vanished before she could seek proper legal counsel.
Maya’s older sibling Maricris said her sister was ‘ready in December’ to leave Larry, and Maricris’ husband Richard says the last time they saw Maya alive she had warned them, ‘If anything happened to me, it would be Larry’.
According to Fox News, an anonymous source said that Larry had suspected his wife of having an affair and discussed paying someone $20,000 to murder his wife’s alleged boyfriend.
