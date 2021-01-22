unilad
Impeachment Articles Against Trump Will Be Sent To US Senate On Monday

by : Daniel Richardson on : 22 Jan 2021 15:25
Trump is facing his second impeachment, and the articles for the most recent trial will be sent to the US Senate for consideration on Monday.

On the back of the Capitol riots, Trump has faced criticism from leaders across the world for inciting an attack that led to five deaths. Since then, the former president has faced calls for impeachment from members of Congress and the Democrat party.

The articles for this action have been approved by Congress and will be sent to the Senate on Monday according to NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.

While it is clearly too late for the former president to be removed from office, Democrats and some members of Congress still want the motion to be applied. This would be an attempt to stop Trump from running further political campaigns and potentially damaging American democracy.

Congress has already approved the impeachment process, but this does not mean that the US Senate will vote to impeach the former president. Congress also approved the first impeachment of Trump on the grounds of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress because of his alleged attempts of foreign interference in the 2020 election campaign race and subsequent obstruction of the inquiry. However, the measure was narrowly voted against in the Republican held Senate, and Trump was allowed to resume his presidential role.

The Senate could vote against an impeachment again, and this would allow Trump to return to politics. Nonetheless, the circumstances surrounding this impeachment are different. The impeachment charges Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’ against the US government and ‘lawless action at the Capitol’.

These charges are closely aligned to domestic terror and the actions of the former president have already had a largely negative response from US citizens. With that in mind, the Senate may be less favourable to Trump this time around.

TrumpTrumpPA Images

Trump has claimed that he would return to politics in the future, although in what capacity remains unclear. Some suspect that he may run in the 2024 presidential election at the age of 78 years old.

It is unclear what the Senate will decide, but members of the Democrat party and Congress seem to hope that the decision will remove the former president from political spheres for good. On top of this, if the Senate finds him guilty, Trump would not only be the first president to have faced two impeachments, but the first to have been convicted by the Senate.

