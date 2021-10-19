Instagram Model Genie Exum Allegedly ‘Stabbed Boyfriend In Back’ During Fight

@genie.exum/Instagram

Social media star Genie Exum has been arrested in New York after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the back.

Instagram model Genie Exum reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a knife during a fight in a 10th Avenue apartment in Manhattan, New York.

During the fight the 22-year-old allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her 30-year-old partner in the back and the arm on Monday.

The Daily Mirror reports that the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call of a male being assaulted at around 6:45pm on Monday, October 18.

The NYPD said ‘a 30-year-old male complainant reported that he had a verbal dispute with a 22 year-old female when she stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife’.

Exum was arrested without incident at the scene and was charged with assault.

Emergency medical services were also present on the scene and Exum’s boyfriend was later taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Exum is expected to be arraigned today, meaning she will have formal charges read to her and be expected to submit a plea of guilty or not guilty.

A model and influencer on Instagram, Exum has over 34,000 followers on the popular social media site.

She is also present on OnlyFans where she sells photos and clips of herself to subscribers.

The Instagram star is known for posting racy photos of herself, including a recent picture of her standing topless in front of an NYPD car accompanied by the words ‘caption this’.