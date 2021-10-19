unilad
Advert

Instagram Model Genie Exum Allegedly ‘Stabbed Boyfriend In Back’ During Fight

by : Joe Harker on : 19 Oct 2021 20:15
Instagram Model Genie Exum Allegedly 'Stabbed Boyfriend In Back' During Fight@genie.exum/Instagram

Social media star Genie Exum has been arrested in New York after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the back.

Instagram model Genie Exum reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a knife during a fight in a 10th Avenue apartment in Manhattan, New York.

Advert

During the fight the 22-year-old allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her 30-year-old partner in the back and the arm on Monday.

The Daily Mirror reports that the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call of a male being assaulted at around 6:45pm on Monday, October 18.

The NYPD said ‘a 30-year-old male complainant reported that he had a verbal dispute with a 22 year-old female when she stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife’.

Advert

Exum was arrested without incident at the scene and was charged with assault.

Emergency medical services were also present on the scene and Exum’s boyfriend was later taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Exum is expected to be arraigned today, meaning she will have formal charges read to her and be expected to submit a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Advert

A model and influencer on Instagram, Exum has over 34,000 followers on the popular social media site.

She is also present on OnlyFans where she sells photos and clips of herself to subscribers.

The Instagram star is known for posting racy photos of herself, including a recent picture of her standing topless in front of an NYPD car accompanied by the words ‘caption this’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Insulate Britain Protester Tied To Railing With Own Banner By Angry Motorist
Life

Insulate Britain Protester Tied To Railing With Own Banner By Angry Motorist

Donald Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Statement Following Colin Powell’s Death Sparks Outrage
News

Donald Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Statement Following Colin Powell’s Death Sparks Outrage

Woman Starts To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters In Shocking Video
News

Woman Starts To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters In Shocking Video

Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus
News

Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus

Topics: News, New York, Stabbing

Credits

Daily Mirror

  1. Daily Mirror

    Instagram model Genie Exum arrested after stabbing boyfriend in back and arm after row

 