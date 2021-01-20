Ivanka Cried As Donald Trump Made His Final Speech As President
Donald Trump has made his final speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, and it left his children emotional.
In the speech, Trump described the role as an ‘honor of a lifetime’, and over the course of his farewell his children were overcome by emotion. Ivanka, who was awarded the role of Advisor to the President during her father’s presidency, was particularly teary-eyed at the final scenes of his presidency.
Ivanka was joined by her husband, three children and her siblings as they watched her father share his thoughts on his term in office. Many of them looked upset as he detailed his experience.
In his last speech as president, Trump stated:
I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better.
I wish the new administration good luck and great success, they have the foundation to do something really spectacular. We put them in a really great position.
While some may question the position that the government is in after Trump incited an insurrection, it seems that the speech touched the onlooking family members. Ivanka could be seen crying while Trump said his goodbyes, but the exiting president also suggested that he would return in one way or another.
During the speech, Trump took time to note the hard work of his family in the last four years, saying:
This has been an incredible four years, we’ve accomplished so much together. I want to thank all of my family and my friends and my staff and so many other people for being here. I want to thank you for your effort, your hard work.
People have no idea how hard this family worked, and they worked for you. They could have had a much easier life. But they just – they did a fantastic job. I just want to thank all of you – every one.
It is unclear what Trump and his children will do next, but many are hoping that the change of administration will lead to more peaceful years. However, it may take time for the nation to recover from a presidency that saw an increase in the prevalence of White supremacy and a significant attack on democracy.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read