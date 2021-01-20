Ivanka Cried As Donald Trump Made His Final Speech As President

I wish the new administration good luck and great success, they have the foundation to do something really spectacular. We put them in a really great position.

While some may question the position that the government is in after Trump incited an insurrection, it seems that the speech touched the onlooking family members. Ivanka could be seen crying while Trump said his goodbyes, but the exiting president also suggested that he would return in one way or another.

Ivanka Trump CNN

During the speech, Trump took time to note the hard work of his family in the last four years, saying: