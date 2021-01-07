Jacinda Ardern Decries Capitol Riot, Says Democracy ‘Should Never Be Undone By A Mob’
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has responded to the Capitol Riot by stating that democracy ‘should never be undone by a mob’.
The US witnessed a storming of the Capitol by angry Trump supporters yesterday. Many of those involved had been encouraged to protest by President Donald Trump, and he maintained that they were ‘special’ even after violence had broken out. Politicians around the world have now denounced the actions of the rioters that terrorised the democracy that the US stands for.
The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, joined the likes of Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau in condemning the actions of the rioters.
Taking to Twitter, the prime minister of New Zeland expressed their views on the unfolding situation:
Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US – what is happening is wrong.
Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully – should never be undone by a mob.
Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.
The thoughts of the prime minister were similar to that of many world leaders who saw the riots, which were encouraged by Trump hours before, as an attack on democracy.
While Trump still claims that he was ‘robbed’ of a second presidential term, despite no evidence to support this claim, it seems that the transition is now out of his hands. The votes from the 2020 presidential election have been recognised as official, and Congress has announced that Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States. Meanwhile, Trump has also lost platforms for his messages.
Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat have all banned the messages of Trump in an effort to suppress the violence that he incited. It is worth noting that the president gave mixed messages about being peaceful and returning home while praising the efforts of his violent supporters. This messaging appears to have been what led to the president’s ban.
Going forward, it is unclear whether the current president will be able to express themselves through social media anytime soon. In the meantime, most of the United States will continue to address the events of yesterday, which resulted in the deaths of four people.
