Jeffree Star Shares Pictures Of Rolls-Royce Destroyed In Car Crash That Broke His Back

@jeffreestar/Instagram

Jeffree Star has shared photographs of the Rolls-Royce destroyed during the car crash that left him with a broken back.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics CEO had been in the vehicle with his friend Daniel when it slipped off the road near Cody, Wyoming, hurtling into a snowbank and flipping over multiple times. He has since taken to social media to keep fans informed.

The pair had been on their way to Jeffree’s Wyoming office where they had been due to work on a new video, when Jeffree drove over some black ice and lost control of the vehicle.

@jeffreestar/Instagram

Jeffree has since been discharged from hospital, however Daniel still remains recovering in a hospital bed on account of issues with his colon.

In a health update from the hospital, Jeffree – who could be seen wearing a back brace – described the crash as being one of the most terrifying moments of his life, with both he and Daniel expressing gratitude for surviving their ordeal.

Jeffree has also said that the way the car had been built ultimately meant they had survived the crash, writing:

This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives. Time to heal and let my body repair.

Tweeted photographs of the Rolls-Royce show significant damage resulting from the crash, which has left Jeffree having to sleep flat on his back while wearing a back brace.

Speaking of the pain he has endured, Jeffree stated that he has ‘never felt anything like it’, explaining that his muscles feel as though they are ‘on fire’.

It’s possible that Daniel may now have to undergo surgery, and Jeffree has revealed that his friend hasn’t eaten any meals since the crash.