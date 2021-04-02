Jury Played Audio Of Derek Chauvin Moments After George Floyd’s Death

DarnellaFrazier/Facebook/PA

Prosecutors in court have played an audio recording of a conversation between Derek Chauvin and his supervisor moments after George Floyd’s death.

former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes in May last year.

During the fourth day of his trial, yesterday, April 1, jurors heard a snippet of the conversation Chauvin and police sergeant David Pleoger had immediately after Floyd’s death.

‘I was just going to call you to come out to our scene we had to hold a guy down he was going crazy, wouldn’t go in the back of the squad,’ Chauvin says.

The recording then cuts off after Pleoger instructed Chauvin to turn off his body camera, a practice that is within police policy.

Pleoger told the court that Chauvin did not disclose to him at the time that he had placed his knee on Floyd’s neck, or held it there for an extended period of time.

‘I believe he told me he’d become combative he mentioned he’d injured either his nose or his mouth and eventually having struggled with him. He said he had suffered a medical emergency and an ambulance was called,’ Pleoger recalled of the conversation.

When asked whether he believes Chauvin should have stopped restraining Floyd at some point during the nine minutes, Pleoger said: ‘Yes, when Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance.’

PA Images

‘Leave someone on their stomach for too long, their breathing will be compromised, so you’ll want to get them up out of that position,’ he added, as per The Guardian.

Pleoger arrived at the scene of Floyd’s death after a 911 dispatcher, who had seen the incident unfold, said she had a ‘gut feeling’ that something wasn’t right.

‘She called to say she didn’t want to be a snitch but she had seen something while viewing a camera that she thought was concerning,’ Pleoger recalled.

Yesterday, the jury also heard from two paramedics who were called to the scene shortly after the incident. Paramedic Seth Bravindar said he asked Chauvin to get off Floyd so they could assess him.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

His partner, Derek Smith, checked for a pulse in Floyd’s neck but could not find one.

‘In lay terms, I thought he was dead. When I arrived on scene there was no medical services being provided to the patient,’ Smith told the court. The paramedics then moved Floyd into an ambulance and started chest compressions.

‘He was a human being and I was trying to give him a second chance at life,’ Smith said.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.