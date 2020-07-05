Kanye West Announces He's Running For President In 2020 Election PA IMages/Kanye West/Instagram

It’s official. We can no longer pretend it’s just a joke. Kanye West is planning to run for president in the 2020 election.

The news became official in the early hours of this morning, July 5, however, as Kanye took to social media to declare he was in the running.

He wrote on Twitter:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.

It’s not yet clear exactly how seriously Kanye will take the campaign; it’s possible he just got caught up in the patriotism of July 4 celebrations and decided he wanted to lead his country, or that the stunt aims to get people talking about Kanye ahead of the release of his upcoming album, God’s Country, but I suppose only time will tell.

If West does actually want to run for president, he would have to do so as an independent, meaning he is not affiliated with one of the major political parties and would therefore challenge the Democratic and Republican stranglehold.

It’s unclear whether he’s filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots, though the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has already passed in some states, meaning those residents wouldn’t have the chance to vote for him, even if they wanted to.

While many people may scoff at the idea of a rapper suddenly putting their fame aside in order to take over the country, it wouldn’t be all too different from a reality TV star doing so, which is what happened with current president Donald Trump.

Kanye was a supporter of Trump for a long time and has been seen sporting one of the president’s famous ‘Make America Great Again‘ hats, but in late 2018 he appeared to distance himself from the subject as he announced he’d been ‘used to spread messages’ he doesn’t believe in.

Writing on Twitter, he added:

I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.

Evidently, he’s since changed his mind about what he wants to focus on.

There’s no telling if Trump was aware of Kanye’s plans to challenge him in the upcoming election, though he doesn’t appear to have publicly commented on the matter at the time of writing. Still, I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before he takes to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Kanye’s wife, Kim, showed her support by retweeting the rapper’s news and adding an American flag, while SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he was on board, writing: ‘You have my full support.’

With everything else we’ve had thrown at us this year, the news of Kanye running for president really doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. If he wins, though… well that’s a whole different story.