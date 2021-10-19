Kanye West Spotted With Yet Another Bizarre Mask During Meet With Michael Cohen

Alamy

Kanye West was spotted wearing a strange mask for a meeting with Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

Kanye West has been spotted wearing a bizarre prosthetic mask that obscures his entire face during a meeting with Michael Cohen, the disbarred former attorney to Donald Trump.

Advert 10

He met Cohen at Loews Regency Hotel in New York, though passers by may have failed to recognise him as he was wearing a mask that covered his entire face.

Cohen, who was released from prison in May 2020 and is under house arrest following his conviction for fraud, told Page Six that West had donned the mask to gain some privacy after being mobbed by fans

Advert 10

He said, ‘The purpose was so that people would not recognize him. The first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people who wanted photos, and to say hello.

‘So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.’

It’s no surprise the mask did very little to hide West’s identify as he was seen wearing it at JFK Airport the day before and per The Independent he’s previously been spotted wearing face-concealing masks in Berlin and Venice.

He has also worn a number of face-covering masks during promotion of Donda, his latest album.

Advert 10

Per The Guardian, the singer recently had his name officially changed to ‘Ye’ after a Los Angeles judge approved his legal request.

The music star formally applied to change his name on August 24, citing ‘personal reasons’ behind his decision. He has regularly referred to himself as Ye on his social media channels.

Advert 10

He previously announced his name change on Twitter in 2018 and later explained his reasoning in a radio interview, saying ‘I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.’