Killings Of Transgender People In US On Pace To Exceed Last Year’s Record Violence

The number of transgender people murdered in the United States looks set to exceed last year’s record.

So far in 2021, 20 transgender people have been murdered in the US. This means that the country is on course to have its highest number of murdered transgender people since last year, when the record was broken. The disturbing news has been attributed to several issues, most of which are present in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico was responsible for six of the 44 transgender murders last year. As a result, some have pointed to systemic issues within the country,particularly as a 2014 Pew Research Center religion-focused study found that ‘Latin America strongly opposed gay marriage, including 55% of Puerto Ricans’.

The frightening rates of these murders have drawn many theories about the situation in Puerto Rico. A 2017 study of transgender women led by researchers from the University of Puerto Rico found that ‘intolerance toward transgender people in Puerto Rico is rooted in a strong Judeo-Christian religious heritage’.

On the back of these findings, Sheilla Rodriguez-Madera, one of the study’s lead authors, has commented that the killings are ‘not as isolated events, but as part of a pattern of systematic elimination of trans individuals in the Latin American region’.

Others have claimed that former president Donald Trump had an affect. Alphonso David, an attorney and human rights leader, told USA Today:

The reasons we are seeing increased attacks on transgender and gender-nonconforming people is because they have been demonized and demoralized by the White House of the last four years. When you stigmatize and dehumanize people, it’s much easier for others to do the same.

Whatever the cause of this problem, it is evident that change needs to happen. This is emphasised by the words of trans activist Joanna Cifredo, executive director of San Juan’s LGBTQ+-focused True Self Foundation.

Cifredo explained the situation to USA Today:

They [the state] basically sanction the violence that we experience. And it has serious consequences. All the trans people murdered here in Puerto Rico over the last year – not one of them had reached my age. And I’m 34.

The issue is recognised by politicians such as Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, former Suan Juan mayor, who noted that transgender people are the ‘most discriminated within the LGBT community’. However, there is clearly a lack of protection in Puerto Rico and the United States as a whole.

Given that Puerto Rico has had disturbing issues with violence against the LGBTQ+ community, many will hope that the United States as a whole begins to address the problems within the country.

