Ku Klux Klan Member Sentenced For Driving Into Black Lives Matter Protesters

by : Daniel Richardson on : 10 Feb 2021 09:51
A member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) has been sentenced after driving into Black Lives Matter protesters in Virginia, hitting at least two people with his pick-up truck.

Harry Rogers, 37, from Hanover County, just outside of Richmond, has been convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property as well as one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Rogers pleaded guilty to all of these charges on February 5, although a fourth misdemeanour assault count was dropped. Initially charged with six years in prison, Rogers, who claims to be a leader of the KKK, appealed this decision.

Before his arrest, The Independent noted that Rogers had bragged about hitting people with his vehicle on social media:

This Chevrolet 2500 went up on the curb and through the protest. They started scattering like (expletive) cockroaches… It’s kind of funny if you ask me.

Rogers had changed his tune when he was in court on Tuesday, and claimed that he ‘didn’t make the right decisions that day’. Given the violent nature of his crime, some feel that the revised sentence of three years and eight months is not enough.

Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney, Shannon Taylor, chose not to move forward with three felony charges because of ‘inadequate’ hate crime legislation.

Taylor explained in a statement covered by The Washington Post:

While I believe his hateful and bigoted motivations should have him behind bars even longer, the Virginia Code is not helpful.

The attorney went on to note that she was committed to keeping residents safe and explained that more needed to be done in Virginia to take action against these kinds of offences.

Many will hope that the legislation that prevents further prosecution for hate crimes is amended to provide justice for the citizens of the state.

