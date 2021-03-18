unilad
Kremlin Warns Of Consequences After Biden Calls Putin ‘Killer’, Demands Apology

by : Saman Javed on : 18 Mar 2021 14:34
Kremlin Warns Of Consequences After Biden Calls Putin ‘Killer,’ Demands ApologyPA

The Kremlin has hinted at further consequences after President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a ‘killer’ in a recent interview.

Russia has already pulled its ambassador from the US following the comments, but further action could be around the corner.

In an appearance on ABC News on Tuesday, March 16, the president said Putin would ‘pay a price’ for interfering in the US election.

His comments come after a report, released by the US Chief Intelligence Office earlier that day, revealed that Putin had orchestrated efforts aimed at ‘denigrating’ Joe Biden as a presidential candidate.

The report said Putin had used ‘proxies linked to Russian intelligence to push influence narratives-including misleading or unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden-to US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals, including some close to former President Trump and his administration’.

Speaking on the findings, Biden told ABC he had previously delivered words of warning to Putin during a call back in January.

‘He will pay a price. We had a long talk, he and I, when we — I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared’,’ Biden recalled.

PA Images

When asked whether he thinks Putin is a killer, Biden replied, ‘I do.’

The interview clearly caused a stir within the walls of the Kremlin. As per The Independent, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, said Biden’s statement signals that ‘he clearly does not want to improve relations with our country, and we will be proceeding based precisely on this’.

On Wednesday, Putin appeared on Russian state TV to tell Biden that ‘those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

He added, ‘I would say to him: I wish you good health. I say that without irony and not as a joke.’

President Vladimir PutinPA Images
Konstantin Kosachyov, a senator in the Russian parliament’s upper house, wrote on Facebook that Biden’s comments will worsen ties between both countries and that the recall of the ambassador was a ‘reasonable step’.

‘This kind of assessment is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of this rank. This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances and inevitably sharpen our bilateral relations,’ he said.

‘The feedback from the Russian ambassador from Washington to Moscow during the consultation is an operational, adequate and only true reaction in such a situation. I suspect, [the recall is] not the last, unless there is an explanation and apology from the American side,’ he added.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, President Joe Biden, US Election 2020, Vladimir Putin

