Kyle Rittenhouse Branded A ‘Karen’ By News Host As Jury Closes Deliberations
MSNBC news host Joy-Ann Reid has branded Kyle Rittenhouse a ‘Karen’ for his behaviour during his trial.
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently on trial for five felony charges, including fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake last year.
He is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.
His defence attorneys argue he was defending himself, while prosecutors argue he provoked a dangerous situation and immediately resorted to using deadly force.
The trial, which began on November 1, has been controversial from the very beginning as Black Lives Matter protesters have clashed with supporters of Rittenhouse outside Kenosha County Courthouse and police had to remove a man carrying an assault rifle from outside the courthouse.
The jury will return later today for their third day of deliberations and if convicted of the charges laid against him, Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison.
Commentators across the US have been weighing in on the trial, and The Hill reports that MSNBC host Joy Reid has branded Rittenhouse a ‘Karen’ for his use of ‘white tears’.
Rittenhouse appeared to break down in tears in front of the jury earlier in the trial, and in a TikTok video, Reid accused him of crying to gain sympathy from members of the jury.
@reidout Joy Reid breaks down just one key aspect of the #kylerittenenhouse trial. Read more at: MSNBC.com/reidoutblog! #news #msnbc #politics #kenosha ♬ Mysterious sound (suspense)(173713) – JIINO
She said: ‘In America, there’s a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears.
‘Really white tears in general, because, that’s what Karens are, right? They Karen out and then as soon as they get caught it’s bring the waterworks.’
She drew a parallel between Rittenhouse and Brett Kavanaugh, who cried during a sexual misconduct hearing before his confirmation to the US Supreme Court in 2018.
Reid’s comments have been controversial, with the Daily Mail reporting that some are accusing her of making the trial about race unnecessarily.
Speaking on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, Leo Terrell branded Reid the ‘queen of racism’ and accused her of having ‘a problem with white men’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Karen, Kyle Rittenhouse, no-article-matching, Now, Trial
CreditsThe Hill and 1 other
The Hill
Joy Reid compares Kyle Rittenhouse's 'male white tears' to Justice Kavanaugh's
Daily Mail
'Why bring race into it?': MSNBC's Joy Reid sparks fury after calling Kyle Rittenhouse a 'Karen' who uses 'male, white tears' to defend himself after 'getting caught' and compares teen to Justice Kavanaugh