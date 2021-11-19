Kyle Rittenhouse: Full Jury Instructions Revealed As Jurors Decide His Fate

Alamy

Jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial have entered the fourth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse travelled 20 miles from his home to Kenosha armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle because of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He then fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, with the then 17-year-old claiming he had acted in self-defence.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.

As part of the trial, jurors have been issued with a 36-page document full of instructions that explain the charges against Rittenhouse and much of the terminology they may come across during proceedings.

Judge Bruce Schroeder described the documents, which set out to jurors that their task is to determine whether the state has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse did not act lawfully in self-defence, as ‘very confusing’.

View the documents in full below:

The Daily Mail reports that Judge Schroeder permitted members of the jury to take their instructions home with them last night following a juror’s request to do so, and he thought more time spent with the rules would be helpful to jurors.

The decision was contentious, as defence attorney Mark Richards urged the judge not to grant the request, arguing that jurors could attempt to carry out their own legal work outside the courtroom.

Alamy

According to CBS, the 12-person jury has deliberated for a combined total of 23 hours over the first three days and asked the court a number of questions, along with several requests to rewatch the video evidence of the shootings.

Rittenhouse, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him, testified that he fired his gun because he believed an angry mob was threatening to kill him.

Prosecutors argue that the 18-year-old ‘did not exhaust his duty to retreat’ and ‘did not exhaust all of his options’ before opening fire.

The trial continues as the jury deliberates over the evidence laid out by prosecution and defence.