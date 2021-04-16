Kyle Rittenhouse Received Donations From US Police And Public Officials, Data Breach Shows

PA Images

A data breach of Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo has reportedly revealed that US police officers and other public officials donated to Kyle Rittenhouse.

The findings of the breach were shared with journalists at The Guardian by whistleblower site Distributed Denial of Secrets. They showed that a number of police officers and officials had attempted to conceal their identities using the website’s anonymity feature.

Advert 10

However, tracing back the registered emails showed Rittenhouse had received donations from officers across different parts of the US, including Virginia, Utah, Alabama and Wisconsin.

PA Images

The chief of Green Bay police in Wisconsin, Andrew Smith, told the publication that it is ‘looking into the matter’.

Last month, authorities delayed Rittenhouse‘s trial until November 1 due to a ‘number of outstanding issues’.

Advert 10

Rittenhouse is facing two felony charges for intentional homicide in the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 at a Black Lives Matter protest last year. He is also charged with attempted homicide for injuring 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse attended the protest armed with AR-15 rifles, which his lawyers claim he used in an act of self-defence. The teenager, who was originally set to stand trial on March 29 is currently out on bond.

Antioch Police Department

During a virtual court appearance on March 10, Rittenhouse’s defence attorney and prosecutors agreed to extend the start date to give themselves more time to prepare for the trial.

Advert 10

As per CBS News, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said: ‘There are a number of outstanding issues with discovery, DNA testing and some other issues that need to be taken care of. There are also some logistics with regards to the eventual jury that need to be hammered out.’

He added: ‘It will also give us time to make sure all the witnesses are going to be available and all the attorneys are going to available. Things like that.’

Rittenhouse’s case has received the backing of conservative and far-right supporters across the US. In December, it emerged that Rittenhouse’s family has been raising money for his legal costs by selling ‘Free Kyle’ merchandise.

PA Images

Advert 10

The website is selling a host of items, such as T-shirts, hoodies, and face masks emblazoned with the words: ‘Free Kyle, self-defence is a right, not a privilege.’

It claims that ‘millions of Americans agree’ that Rittenhouse ‘acted in self-defence’.

‘Kyle went to Kenosha to help clean graffiti and provide medical care to the protestors. A local business owner asked if Kyle and his friends would help protect his business later that evening. Kyle was not part of a militia group nor was he aware of the hateful rhetoric propagating throughout social media,’ the website claims.