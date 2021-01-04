Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Victims Sue Kenosha Officials For $20 Million Antioch (Illinois) Police Department/PA Images

The family of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha protests last summer have filed claims against the city for negligence in the leadup to and following the violence.

The parents of Anthony Huber, 26, filed notice for $10 million in damages with the city and county over the weekend. Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously injured by the 17-year-old, also filed a claim for the same amount, with both lawsuits alleging that the the police chief, sheriff and various government employees played a role in allowing the tragic events that led to the shooting.

Kimberly Motley, who represents Grosskreutz, told local news station WTMJ-TV:

We’re basically looking to sue different actors within the city of Kenosha as well as the city of Kenosha itself who we believe were negligent in their allowing of Mr. Rittenhouse to indiscriminately run around during the week and protest with a loaded weapon.

Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts of homicide after he fatally shot Huber and Kenosha resident Joseph Rosenbaum on August 25 last year. Rittenhouse, an avid Blue Lives Matter supporter, claimed to have travelled across state lines to Kenosha to protect local businesses following widespread protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer. While awaiting trial he has become a prominent figure for far-right protestors, with his family selling ‘Free Kyle‘ merchandise to supporters in order to fund his legal fees.

Videos posted to social media from the scene of the shooting showed police officers failing to arrest Rittenhouse following the shootings, despite him being seen with his hands in the air. Motley claimed that the police gave preferential treatment to the anti-Black Lives Matter protestors, saying they ‘were giving water to different armed people that were down there including offering it to the shooter’.

Huber’s family allege that this negligence contributed to his death, while in Grosskreutz’s claim, the 22-year-old says that he has suffered ‘significant permanent physical damage’ and a loss of future income as a result of the police and wider city authorities’ inaction.

According to Motley, ‘The primary objective is that we believe that Mr. Rittenhouse should be convicted of all the charges that he’s facing.’

The claims will be discussed tomorrow, Tuesday 5, by the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors. They come at a time of renewed tensions in the city, with a decision on whether or not to charge the officer who shot Blake set to be made in the coming weeks.