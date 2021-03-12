Law Professor Fired After Being Accused Of Racism Against Black Students On Zoom Call

hahmad1996/Twitter

A professor at the Georgetown University Law Center has been fired after making ‘reprehensible statements’ about Black students on a Zoom call.

A recording of a conversation between Sandra Sellers and another professor, David Batson, has sparked outrage after it was posted to Twitter on Wednesday, March 10.

In the video, Sellers is seen telling Batson she has ‘angst’ every semester when it comes to grading her Black students.

‘I hate to say this, I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks, happens almost every semester,’ she tells Batson, who remains silent and does not disagree.

She continues, ‘And it’s like “oh, come on”, you get some really good ones but there’s also some of them that are just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy.’

The recording had been posted to an online education system, where it was available for students to access.

In a statement shortly after the clip was posted online, The Georgetown Black Law Students Association said Sellers made the comments in reference to the only Black student in her class.

‘These racist statements reveal not only Sellers’ beliefs about Black students in her classes, but also how her racist thoughts have translated to racist actions. Professor Sellers’s bias has impacted the grades of Black students in her classes historically, in her own words,’ the statement said.

Hassan Ahmed, the student who posted the clip on Twitter, said his peers had told him Sellers and Batson have openly made Islamophobic, racist, ableist and sexist comments in class before, and that the university ‘has known for years’.

Bill Treanor, the dean of Georgetown Law, said he was appalled by the ‘abhorrent’, ‘reprehensible’ comments. He said Sellers’ had planned to resign and that he had terminated her role at the college, effective immediately. He said Batson has been placed on administrative leave while the school’s office of diversity investigates his actions.

‘We are taking significant steps to ensure that all students in this class are fairly graded without the input of Professor Sellers or Professor Batson.

‘I recognize how hurtful this incident is to members of this class, to the members of the Black community, and to members of our community as a whole. I am committed to taking steps to support students through this and to addressing racism and bias wherever they appear. There is no place for bias in our grading process or anywhere in our community,’ Treanor said.

In her resignation letter, which was seen by NBC News, Sellers apologised for the comments.

‘I would never do anything to intentionally hurt my students or Georgetown Law and wish I could take back my words,’ the letter said.