Lindsey Graham ‘Will Go To War For The Principles Chick-Fil-A Stands For’

United States Senator Lindsey Graham has waded into a university debate about Chick-fil-A and made some odd comments.

Notre Dame University in Indiana has experienced a debate about whether a Chick-fil-A should be in its dining area. Some of the students and staff believe that a chain should not be present on a school campus while others support the idea.

Students went as far as to write an article entitled ‘Keep Chick-fil-A away‘ and outlined the antagonism the company has shown to the LGBTQ+ community. The article concluded a variety of other restaurants ‘would better fit Notre Dame’s mission and our student body’s needs.’ Another letter opposing the chain was supported by 200 signatures.

However, Lindsey Graham had very strong feelings about the need for the university to introduce the chain to its food court.

In a tweet, Graham wrote:

I have always thought @NotreDame was one of the greatest universities in America, if not the world. It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders.

The senator went on to say ‘What a dangerous precedent to set’ followed by ‘I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back.’ It’s unclear whether the chain requested a politician’s backing in a university debate, but he proceeded to wholeheartedly support the establishment.

Graham added:

I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food.

Great service.

Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!

This isn’t the first time that Chick-fil-A has had its franchise plans turned away. The company has been rejected in airports and other universities for donating to anti-LGBT charities. It has also come under fire for the president of the company stating his support for the ‘biblical definition of the family unit’ in 2012.

Notre Dame University has stated that they haven’t decided on the dining area yet. In an Instagram post, the university said ‘contrary to information posted on the Chick-fil-A (CFA) website, the university does not have an agreement with the CFA.’

The Campus Dining team added that it has a ‘master plan’ with many options.

Exactly what this plan entails remains a mystery, but it is evident that it has the attention of students, faculty and even senators.