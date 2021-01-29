Louisiana Cemetery Refuses To Bury Black Sheriff's Deputy Because Of 'Whites-Only' Policy ABC KATC 3

A cemetery in Louisiana has refused to bury a Black deputy sheriff because it has a ‘whites-only’ sales restriction.

The sales contract policy, which dates back to the 1950s, is still in place at Oaklin Springs Cemetery in Allen Parish.

Advert 10

The widow of Darrell Semien, who passed away last week, had visited the cemetery in the hope of picking a plot for her husband.

‘I honestly can’t believe this just happened. I just went to Oaklin Springs Cemetery to pick a plot for my husband to be buried. I met with the lady out there and she said she could NOT sell me a plot because the cemetery is a WHITES ONLY cemetery,’ Karla Semien wrote on Facebook.

KarlaSemien/Facebook

‘She even had paperwork on a clipboard showing me that only white human beings can be buried there. She stood in front of me and all my kids, wow what a slap in the face. I just can’t believe in 2021 in Oberlin, Louisiana this is happening,’ she added.

Advert 10

The board of the cemetery has since issued an apology to Karla and her family.

‘My dad wasn’t any man, he was a phenomenal man,’ Semien’s daughter, Shayla, told KATC-TV.

‘He was a police officer in this same community for 15 years. He protected the same people that denied him a place to lay eternally because of the color of his skin,’ she added.

Pexels

Advert 10

Following the incident, the board held an emergency meeting yesterday, January 28, and removed the Whites-only provision from its sales contracts.

H Creig Vizena, the board’s president, issued an apology to the family, and told Associated Press, ‘When that meeting was over it was like a weight lifted off of me.’

He said the racist wording was not in the cemetery association’s bylaws, but only in the sales contracts. ‘People tend to sign such things without reading,’ he explained.

Black Lives Matter mural vandalised PA Images

Advert 10

‘It’s horrible. People, please get out and look at your cemetery bylaws, ordinances in your towns, rules in your churches. Get out there and clean it up,’ he urged.

‘It’s a stain that’s going to be on our cemetery and our community for a long time,’ he added.

Vizena has since offered the family one of his own plots in the cemetery, but the offer was turned down. The family said Semien would not be able to rest easy there following the incident.

The employee who denied the family their plot has since discharged from her position.

Advert 10