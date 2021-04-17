Majority Of American Adults Think Weed Should Be Legal For Medical Or Recreational Reasons

PA Images

The majority of American adults believe weed should be legal for either medical or recreational use, a new survey shows.

The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center between April 5 and April 11, shows that 91% of US adults think weed should be legal in some form, with 60% saying it should be legal for both medical and recreational use, while 31% believe it should be legal for medical purposes.

In stark contrast, fewer than one in 10 people – 8% – said they believe weed should not be legal under any circumstances.

The findings come among a growing shift in attitudes towards weed across the US. From 2000 to 2019, the share of Americans saying the drug should be legal more than doubled, Pew Research said.

Despite the change, older adults are still far less likely to support the legalisation of weed for recreational use than young people.

In those 75 and older, just 32% believe favour medical and recreational-use legalisation, as opposed to 70% of people under 30 sharing the same view.

It is also a partisan issue. While nearly-two thirds (63%) of Democrats believe the drug should be legal, only 39% of Republicans think the same.

In the US today, there are now more states where weed is legal in some form than where it isn’t. Earlier this month, Virginia made history by becoming the 16th state to legalise the recreational use of weed. It comes a month after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a similar bill legalising the drug in New York.

From July onwards, people in Virginia will be able to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana. Additionally, the medical use of the drug is legal in 36 states.

Politicians are now considering whether weed could be legalised at a federal level, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer telling Politico that he is considering introducing a bill for a Senate vote on the legalisation of the drug.

‘The legalisation of states worked out remarkably well. They were a great success. The parade of horribles never came about, and people got more freedom,’ he said.