Man Sues Police After Being Blinded By Bean Bag During Racism Protest

John Sanders, 25, was blinded by a bean bag during a racism protest and is now suing the police force responsible.

Last year, John Sanders took part in a racial injustice protest. He had made the trip to Cleveland with friends to protest the death of George Floyd peacefully. However, when Sanders crossed a street next to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center to take photographs he was hit by a bean bag.

A police officer had fired the bean bag from a gun designed to handle riots and it struck Sanders in the face. It is unclear why the officer decided to take fire at a peaceful civilian, but the shooter Bruce Lourie had never been trained on how to handle the weapon.

As a result of the attack, people rushed to aid Sanders and he was taken to hospital. At the hospital, he underwent surgery to repair the eye but it was unsuccessful. On the back of this, his left eye was removed in surgery the following day. Sanders also needed surgery to repair broken bones in his face and a skin graft.

Sanders has now begun the process of suing the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. A complaint given to the Sherrif’s office on Saturday details the incident. It was handed in the day before the first anniversary of the Black Lives Matter protest about the murder of George Floyd.

As per WFMJ, the lawsuit stated that ‘The injuries inflicted upon Sanders were part and parcel of a long history of inhumane treatment of citizens’. It also outlined the fact that Bruce Lourie was untrained in the weapon he was given and this violates the policy of the department.

Since last June, Lourie has been on leave, and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a criminal probe.

Sanders’ attorney, Dennis Murray Jr. had previously noted that ‘John’s life has been turned upside down as a result of his peaceful exercise of his First Amendment rights’.

Speaking about the incident, Sanders told Associated Press:

It’s really the most ironic thing I can think of. I try not to make light of the situation, but it’s almost comical. You go there and become the victim of the thing you’re there for.

Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan has declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

