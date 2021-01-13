Man Wearing Camp Auschwitz Hoodie During US Capitol Riots Has Been Arrested BeschlossDC/MrTAchilles/Twitter

The riots at the Capitol saw Trump supporters terrorise Congress and, as a result, many arrests have taken place. The latest has been a man who was seen wearing a Camp Auschwitz hoodie.

On January 7, many were outraged by the violent attack on the Capitol which led to five deaths. The incident occurred after a Trump rally, where the president encouraged his followers to march to the home of Congress and take action.

Since the riot took place, images of those who were involved in storming the building have been shared online in an attempt to identify them. One of the most striking individuals was wearing an offensive ‘Camp Auschwitz’ hoodie which read ‘Work Brings Freedom.’ Naturally, many were appalled by the hoodie and the fact that someone was glorifying the horrific actions of the Nazis.

Many will hope that his fascist allegiances are investigated, particularly, as the hoodie was said to have the word ‘staff’ written on the back. For many, this makes it clear that the rioter supports Nazi politics and war crimes. The investigation process can now begin as police have confirmed the arrest of the rioter today.

The man has now been identified as Robert Keith Packer and has been arrested in Virginia. While the grounds have not been shared with the public, the individual will probably have similar charges as others who have been arrested following the incident. These charges have included; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Journalist, Travis Akers shared the news of Packer’s arrest, and many will be keen to follow the case as his attire was considered distasteful by onlookers across the globe. The hoodie glorified the largest Nazi concentration camp where 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives.

Human Rights Watch European Media Director Andrew Stroehlein took to Twitter to condemn Packer, writing:

If you’re storming a parliament with people wearing “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts, you know what side you’re on… These are the faces of hatred and extremism.

2021 has shown an uglier side of US politics, with democracy seemingly at threat and Republican candidates using Nazi terminology. With this in mind, it seems that the country will need to once again unify after what was described as an attempted ‘coup’ that has left the country divided.