unilad
Advert

Man Who Vandalised George Floyd Statue Caught On Camera

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 04 Oct 2021 12:53
Man Who Vandalised George Floyd Statue Caught On CameraAlamy/DCPI

A George Floyd statue in Manhattan’s Union Square was vandalised, however the man who defaced it was caught on camera. 

Early this morning, Monday, October 4, police released a video that shows a skateboarder chucking paint over a George Floyd statue in a park located in Manhattan, which had only been unveiled two days previously.

Advert

The suspect has yet to be formally identified, however, he was caught on camera at around 10.15am on Saturday, October 2 going towards the installation with a backpack.

Man Who Vandalised George Floyd Statue Caught On CameraDCPI

In the video, the man can be seen throwing grey paint on the statue of Floyd’s face, before he rides off, heading north while in the park’s west side, New York Post reports.

According to reports, an adult and child witnessed the act as the adult was trying to take a photo of the bronze memorial.

Advert

The man in the video is pictured wearing a neon green, yellow T-shirt, khaki-coloured jacket, black knee-length shorts, white socks, black and white trainers and carrying a green rucksack. He can also be seen wearing a black hat. He is described as being of medium build and with a light complexion.

According to a tweet by Shannan Ferry, the statue of Floyd was also previously vandalised in its former location in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, in similar fashion just a few days after being unveiled on Juneteenth, the federal holiday that marks the emancipation of African American slaves.

The incident is now being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’
Film and TV

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games
News

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games

The Internet Is In Tears Over Game Contestant’s Answer To Question About Moles
Film and TV

The Internet Is In Tears Over Game Contestant’s Answer To Question About Moles

The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means
Technology

The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means

Topics: News, George Floyd, New York, no-article-matching, Now, vandalism

Credits

New York Post

  1. New York Post

    Skateboarder who defaced George Floyd statue in Union Square caught on video

 