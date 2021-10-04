Man Who Vandalised George Floyd Statue Caught On Camera

Alamy/DCPI

A George Floyd statue in Manhattan’s Union Square was vandalised, however the man who defaced it was caught on camera.

Early this morning, Monday, October 4, police released a video that shows a skateboarder chucking paint over a George Floyd statue in a park located in Manhattan, which had only been unveiled two days previously.

The suspect has yet to be formally identified, however, he was caught on camera at around 10.15am on Saturday, October 2 going towards the installation with a backpack.

DCPI

In the video, the man can be seen throwing grey paint on the statue of Floyd’s face, before he rides off, heading north while in the park’s west side, New York Post reports.

According to reports, an adult and child witnessed the act as the adult was trying to take a photo of the bronze memorial.

The man in the video is pictured wearing a neon green, yellow T-shirt, khaki-coloured jacket, black knee-length shorts, white socks, black and white trainers and carrying a green rucksack. He can also be seen wearing a black hat. He is described as being of medium build and with a light complexion.

According to a tweet by Shannan Ferry, the statue of Floyd was also previously vandalised in its former location in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, in similar fashion just a few days after being unveiled on Juneteenth, the federal holiday that marks the emancipation of African American slaves.

The incident is now being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

