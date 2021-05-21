unilad
Man Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Fatal Stabbing Found ‘Actually Innocent’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 21 May 2021 15:36
Man Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Fatal Stabbing Found 'Actually Innocent'ABC 13/KHOU 11/YouTube

A man who was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing someone has now been found to be innocent. 

In 2012, Lydell Grant was sentenced to life following an incident that had taken place in 2010 outside of a Montrose bar in Houston, which led to Aaron Scheerhoorn being stabbed to death.

At the time, six eyewitnesses claimed that Grant was the attacker, and he was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. However, new DNA evidence that was found through fingernails has come to light and proved his innocence.

Grant (KPRC)KPRC

The combined efforts of the Houston Police Department, the Innocence Project of Texas, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit led to new evidence being found. This evidence was then used to charge a new suspect with the murder, which has enabled Grant to walk free from prison after nine years.

Speaking about his release Grant said:

This is a huge day for me. I thank God. I always got to put God first because it was him who I had when I didn’t have anyone else. I was actually innocent. I didn’t commit this crime.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Grant added, ‘I don’t ask for no sympathy. I don’t ask for anyone to feel sorry for me because I am strong.’ He now has plenty of plans for his life outside of prison, and has discussed pursuing further education in Audio Engineering at the American InterContinental University in Houston.

On top of that, he is working on a book that documents his experience of wrongful imprisonment.

Lydell Grant (PA Images)PA Images
According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, the 44-year-old is now eligible to apply for $80,000 in state compensation for each year of his wrongful imprisonment. However, many would like to see these kinds of miscarriages of justice to be acted upon quicker.

As per Click2Houston, Mike Ware, executive director of Innocence Project of Texas noted the time taken to clear Grant’s name before thanking the teams involved:

The wheels of justice move slowly – it’s been a long time coming but it’s here now.

Today’s decision would not have been possible without Lydell’s resiliency, his indomitable spirit, the unwavering support of his family and our entire legal team, as well as the Houston Police Department’s cold case detectives and the Harris County DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

Many will hope that Grant can continue with his life and pursue his passions after what must have been a horrific nine years.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

