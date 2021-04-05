Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Twitter Blocked Her Again Over Religious Easter Post

PA

Marjorie Taylor Greene was blocked from Twitter for 12 hours for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The controversial congresswoman believes the block happened because she posted a religious message to mark Easter.

Once able to tweet again, Greene wrote, ‘@Twitter suspended me again today by “mistake,” after I tweeted, He is risen. I had a wonderful day with family at the beach in the #FloridaFreedomZone.’

She added, ‘I didn’t miss the hate on Twitter at all, and I’m looking forward to President Trump’s social media platform.’

Twitter denied that the block had anything to do with her Easter message, telling Mediaite that her account was blocked in error.

‘We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,’ a spokesperson told the publication.

Greene’s account was also blocked for 12 hours back in March. At the time, Greene alleged that Twitter had blocked her on purpose, but the platform issued the same statement saying it was done in error.

Tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweet, Greene said, ‘‘I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress.’

‘What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs. @jack which employee made the “error?” Reply to my email, Jack,’ she said.

Greene has earned criticism in recent months for liking social media posts about inflicting violence on Democrat party members. She also deemed the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, a ‘false flag’.

On March 19, a group of Democrats introduced a formal resolution to expel Greene from Congress, arguing that she advocates ‘violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government’.

‘I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who cites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,’ Democratic representative Jimmy Gomez said.

‘I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body. I’m not saying this for shock value. It’s the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the speaker and our government,’ he added.

So far, 72 Democrats have supported the resolution, while no Republican members have. Greene’s expulsion does not seem likely without Republican support as the House of Representatives may only expel a member with a two-thirds vote.