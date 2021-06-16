Maryland Police Use Taser On A Teen To Enforce No Vaping Law, Viral Video Shows
Footage has emerged which shows police officers in Maryland using a taser on a teenager to enforce laws against vaping.
18-year-old Taizier Griffin had travelled to Ocean City with his younger brother and a group of friends to celebrate his high school graduation.
The incident reportedly began when when an Ocean City police officer confronted Taizier about using a vape on the boardwalk, asking him to put it back in his pocket.
Within the space of around 10 seconds, as told to WRCBtv, an officer began grabbing at Taizier’s arm. It was at this point that three other officers arrived.
One of Taizier’s friends, who witnessed the incident, has given the following account on Instagram, suggesting that he was targeted on account of the colour of his skin:
On June 6th, our senior week started out with our friend being brutally abused by OCMPD over a VAPE. But was it actually over a vape or was it because of the colour of his skin?
As we were walking down the boardwalk with our group of friends, my friend hit his vape and turned around to talk to me and his brother which we were maybe two feet behind him. As he was looking back talking to us the police bumped into him on their bikes and said ‘you know you cant be vaping’ and grabbed his shirt.
They continued:
Being in shock, my friend pulled away from the pig. The police then threw their bikes down and started their nut shit. IMMEDIATELY my friend backed up and put his hands up. In no way, shape, or form, was he any type of threat to them there was one of him and 6 of them.
Before I was able to start recording they yelled ‘Take your book bag off and get on the ground’, in the video you can only hear the end where they said ‘get on the ground;. As he went to take his book bag off as they asked, they tased him.
After that, they continued with force taking his shoes off , hog tied him, and put him in the back of the police van on his stomach. So was this actually over a vape? No it wasn’t, it was over the damn color of his skin and its fucking sick. Lets get him the justice he deserves.
The police department has since released the following statement:
We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance,” the statement said.
All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multilevel examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.
As reported by NBC News, following the incident, Taizier was booked on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was later released after posting $3,000 bail, however it is not understood whether or not he has entered a plea to the charges at the time of writing.
