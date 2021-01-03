Massachusetts Police Officer Paid For Shoplifters’ Christmas Dinner Instead Of Arresting Them
A Massachusetts police officer who responded to reports of a suspected shoplifting incident paid for a family’s Christmas dinner instead of arresting them.
Matt Lima, an officer in Somerset, Massachusetts, was called to food store Stop & Shop after the owners reported that shoplifting was in progress.
Upon his arrival at the scene, a worker told Lima he had observed two women with two young children allegedly not scanning all of their groceries before putting them in bags at the store’s self-checkout.
Receipts also showed that numerous items the women had taken were not paid for.
After speaking to both women, Lima discovered they did not have the money to pay for their items, which would provide a Christmas dinner for their children.
Lima served them with a ‘no trespass’ order, but took the decision not to press any charges.
Using his own money, Lima then purchased gift cards in the amount of $250 (£180) so the women were able to purchase groceries for their Christmas dinner at another store location.
‘The two children with the women reminded me of my kids, so I had to help them out,’ the officer said.
Lima told WJAR that he ‘just did what I felt was right’.
He continued, ‘Obviously this family was in need, and I can’t imagine having to make the decision to go to Stop & Shop and just only pay for what I can afford – or do I go there and try to take things for Christmas dinner for the kids?’
He added:
They were very thankful; they were kind of shocked. I’m sure a lot of people in that same situation would be thinking that there was going to be a different outcome, and maybe they would be arrested or have to go to court.
I bought the gift card close in value to what would’ve been taken. I just did what I felt was right. It’s not about me, I just tried to put myself in that family’s shoes and show a little bit of empathy.
Chief of the Somerset police force, George McNeil, said the incident is a ‘true testament of Officer Lima’s great character and decision making’.
‘His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community,’ he said.
‘When faced with a difficult situation in which a family was trying to provide a meal for their kids, he made the generous decision to not press charges and instead ensured that they would have a Christmas dinner they could enjoy,’ McNeil added.
