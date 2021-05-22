Matt Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Co-Operating With Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

PA Images

As congressman Matt Gaetz is investigated for alleged sex trafficking, authorities have now secured the co-operation of his ex-girlfriend.

After Gaetz’s longtime ally Joel Greenberg wrote a letter apparently detailing how Gaetz paid for sex, many have been concerned by accusations he also had sex with an underage girl and numerous sex workers.

An investigation into Gaetz and these alleged crimes is now underway, and the politician’s former girlfriend is said to be helping in the case. The former partner was first linked to Gaetz in 2017, a period of time that is of particular interest to investigators.

The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, and it is hoped she can shed light on the hundreds of financial transactions, some of which are believed to be related to payments for sex. This development comes shortly after a former associate of Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, entered a plea agreement.

As part of this plea deal, Greenberg has claimed that Gaetz and at least two other men had sexual contact with a 17-year-old. Greenberg also alleges that Gaetz repeatedly paid for sex.

Gaetz’s legal team firmly deny the accusations. A spokesman for Gaetz, Harlan Hill said:

Congressman Gaetz doesn’t seem to be named nor referenced in Mr. Greenberg’s plea. Congressman Gaetz has never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex. Mr. Greenberg has now pleaded guilty to falsely accusing someone else of sex with a minor. That person was innocent. So is Congressman Gaetz.

Gaetz’s attorneys also blasted the reporting of the situation, telling CNN:

We’re ready for a fair fight on the facts and the law. Anywhere. Anytime. But the steady stream of leaks by anonymous sources undermines the integrity of this process. It is simply and unequivocally improper.

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime as of yet, and has repeatedly denied any accusations.