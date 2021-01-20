unilad
Melania Trump Did Not Write Her Own Thank You Notes To White House Staff

by : Daniel Richardson on : 20 Jan 2021 16:16
trump leaves white housetrump leaves white housePA Images

When leaving your job, it’s not uncommon to leave a personal note or gift to a former colleague. However, Melania Trump thought it best to delegate writing thank you notes when she was leaving the White House. 

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, many had seen the First Lady, Melania, as a calming presence. The First Lady had appeared to be more considered than her husband, who has a track record of making inflammatory comments that have left a nation divided.

Many would have expected Melania to write personal goodbyes to the staff that have looked after her family as well as herself before she left the White House, but it seems that it was a job best outsourced.

MelaniaMelaniaPA

One of the sources that discussed the ‘thank you’ notes with CNN explained that it was customary that the First Lady writes them herself. The source also added that these notes are often cherished by the workers in the White House.

Although it is unclear why Melania tasked an East Wing staffer with writing the notes ‘in her voice’, it has been rumoured that the exiting First Lady was keen to leave the White House and had ‘checked out’. Melania reportedly signed the letters that had been written in her tone, but some may feel that these kinds of notes lack the personal touch that the permanent staff have come to expect.

The Trump administration became increasingly unfavourable in the eyes of the public after the Capitol riots, and Melania’s favourability also suffered. CNN has found that her favourability rating was just 42%, and was lower than it had ever been. Going forward, it is unclear whether she will take a break from the public eye, or focus on a new venture.

Melania TrumpMelania TrumpPA

Melania has been relatively quiet since the result of the election was announced. Conversely, the departing president began calling the election ‘illegal’ and incited a riot that killed five people. It is unclear whether Melania has tried to avoid being connected to the actions of her husband, or if her relatively minimal public appearances are the result of a personal matter.

Either way, it seems that Melania has become increasingly reluctant to take part in practices that many would consider customary for the First Lady. It is unclear whether Trump will discuss how she left the White House and address the claims about the notes.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

