Minneapolis Cops Must Now Keep Body Cameras On During Entire Call Response PA Images/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

Minneapolis Police officers must keep their body cameras activated for the entirety of their response to an incident, a new policy states.

Officers will no longer have the power to deactivate their cameras for private conversations, the city’s mayor and chief of police said in a statement yesterday, February 1.

‘Strengthening accountability and increasing transparency have been cornerstones of our community safety work,’ Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement.

‘This update helps leadership provide a more complete and accurate picture during and after incidents, and puts officers in a better position to hold each other accountable,’ they added.

George Floyd Death Protests - NYC PA Images

Under the update, any conversations between officers can still be redacted prior to public release, CNN reports.

‘We’ve seen as a community and as a police force, body camera footage increasingly plays a crucial role in understanding critical events in our community,’ Chief Arradondo said.

The policy is one of several that have been implemented after George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis officers in May 2020. In 2020, the force also banned the use of the chokehold.

Also in his statement, Frey said the city has revised its policy on how body camera footage is reviewed after a critical incident and has overhauled its use-of-force policy.

George Floyd hologram PA Images

Officers are required to use the least amount of force necessary and must consider all reasonable alternatives before engaging in deadly force.

‘Accountability is not achieved with any single solution, but changes like this move us toward an even more transparent approach to public safety and building trust with the communities we serve,’ Arradondo added.

The policy, which aims to increase accountability and transparency within’ the department, will come into effect on February 4.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes despite repeatedly being told that he couldn’t breathe, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Breonna Taylor PA Images

In November, the department announced a change to the policy regarding unannounced entry. Officers who have no-knock warrants must now announce their presence before entering a property except in hostage-situations.

At the time, Minneapolis police said it carries out an estimated 139 no-knock warrants every year.

Several other states also implemented this policy following the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March. In June 2020, the city’s council passed a unanimous vote to ban no-knock search warrants. Oregon and Florida have also followed suit.

