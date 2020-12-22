Mitch McConnell Just Blocked Mandatory Paid Leave For Workers With COVID PA Images

Employers in the US will no longer have to pay their employees sick leave if they take time off work because they have coronavirus.

It backtracks on a law passed by Congress in March, which guaranteed workers two weeks of paid sick leave if they contract the illness.

They were also eligible for up to 10 weeks of paid family leave to take care of a child in the event that schools or daycare centres closed.

Earlier today, US senator Mitch McConnell blocked an extension to this law from being included in the government’s latest coronavirus aid package.

PA

In the past month alone there has been 5,877,472 new cases of coronavirus in the US, as per the Johns Hopkins University.

McConnell has been pushing to block the paid leave mandate, which is due to expire at the end of the year, from being extended, Buzzfeed News reports.

On Monday, December 21, congressional aides told the publisher that the extension was not included in the aid package.

A study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research found that the US is ‘the only 1 of 22 rich countries that fails to guarantee workers some form of paid sick leave’. It is also the only country that does not provide paid sick leave for a worker undergoing a 50-day cancer treatment.

Even the March bill excluded big businesses with more than 500 employees from the requirement, while smaller businesses with less than 50 employees were eligible to apply for exemptions.

Covid testing PA Images

The latest coronavirus aid bill was due to be confirmed on Saturday, but was held up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because the extension of paid sick leave was omitted.

In the end, she settled for a tax credit to be included. This fully subsidizes the cost to businesses of paying out sick leave until the end of March 2021. This means that the government will still continue to pay out sick leave, but only if an employer requests it.

In a tweet on Friday, December 18, Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat on the Senate Health Committee said there is ‘absolutely no reason and no excuse for failing to extend the lifesaving & bipartisan paid leave policy that is already on the books’.

She told Buzzfeed that the party would keep pushing for paid sick leave.

‘Businesses can use these tax credits to provide paid sick days to their workers, and I hope they do — but it’s not nearly enough,’ she said.

This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families, communities, and our economy as a whole,’ she added.

