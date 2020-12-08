More Than 1,000 Black Women Urge Biden To Choose More Black Women For His Cabinet
More than 1,000 Black Women have signed a letter urging President-elect Joe Biden to appoint more Black women to his administration’s cabinet.
The letter, which is also addressed to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was sent by an organisation named Win With Black Women (WWBW). It said there are ‘glaring omissions’ of Black women in the most senior ranks of government.
During his campaign, Biden pledged to create a diverse administration that would reflect the US. So far, he has selected Linda Greenfield for the role of US Ambassador to the United Nations and Cecilia Rouse to lead the Council of Economic Advisors.
These selections were welcomed by WWBW, which said: ‘Both women are extremely qualified leaders who will bring integrity, wisdom and a deep commitment to serving the American people to their roles.’
But, the group said they are ‘deeply troubled by the lack of public mention of African American women leaders as candidates under consideration’ to lead other departments of the cabinet.
This includes the departments of Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.
In its letter, WWBW said Black voters, notable Black women were key to Biden’s victory, with 91% of all Black women in the US voting for the democrat.
‘Just as Black women and Black Americans were key to your election in November, we are key to the success of your Administration and the implementation of your vision. Our community must see ourselves reflected in key leadership positions in recognition of our importance,’ the group said.
It added:
We have put our faith and trust in your vision to move America into a bold future; as we put the last four years of division, racism and hate behind us.
As we look to the historic challenges our country faces and the need for strong, accomplished leaders who reflect the breadth and depth of the American experience that you will need at your side when you take office in January 2021, there are glaring omissions in the most senior ranks.
The group said it is ‘long past the time’ that Black women currently serving in areas of significant policy are recognised and given full consideration for positions in cabinet.
In addition, WWBW also suggested the names of more a dozen Black women who could fill various leadership roles in government departments.
