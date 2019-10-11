Mum Shares Photos of Heroin And Meth Addict Son Just Seven Months Apart

Jennifer Salfen-Tracy/Facebook

In a harrowing social media post, a mum has shared photos of her son before and after he became addicted to heroin and meth.

After weeks of not hearing from her son, Jennifer Salfen-Tracy shared the pictures online to show the immense toll drugs had on his appearance after just seven months.

According to her Facebook post, her son Cody Bishop is homeless and hasn’t been in contact in weeks. ‘I am hesitant on sharing but many people ask how things are going so I feel I should share,’ she wrote.

In the post, the mum has attached two pictures. The first shows Cody in a seemingly healthy condition, smiling next to a Christmas tree.

The second has a stark, shocking difference: Cody looks drained of all life, his skin covered in bumps and grazes, and vastly skinnier.

In the post, Jennifer wrote:

The face of heroin and meth…… is reality for so many people and families in this world today. For my family and friends who know me know that my oldest son Cody Bishop is suffering from his addiction. I have learned along this path that so many people and families deal with the same heartache but just do not talk about it. This is a true issue in our world today that we need to pull together and focus on to fix instead of the government worrying about and spending all their money on throwing each other under the bus.

Jennifer explained her son is currently homeless on the streets of Las Vegas.

After not hearing from him in weeks, she felt the need to share the photos to spread awareness of the effect drugs can have. For Jennifer, it’s hard to hear how much he’s struggling, ‘but not hearing at all is worse’.

Jennifer continued:

The unknown is what makes a person not sleep at night. It is hard to understand how someone who has families and children who love and need them live the life they do. I have turned it over to God and pray that he decides he is tired of living like this and wants to come home to get help. Through social media I have came along so many great people that have crossed his path over time through his past rehab. They have a great support team with each other that is amazing and I appreciate those who have reached out trying to help.

The post has been shared more than 44,000 times, with hundreds in the comments offering their prayers and sympathies.

Below are A few pictures of Cody Bishop…. if his Las Vegas friends or anyone who had seen him lately can send me A message would be great. Thank you! Posted by Jennifer Salfen-Tracy on Monday, July 1, 2019

One user wrote: ‘I’m sorry that you are watching your son go through this. I know you feel hopeless at times. I will pray for both of you.’

Jennifer added that she wanted to say thank you to those who have spoken to him – while also offering one last plea to Cody, asking him to call his family if he sees the post.

Jennifer wrote:

This is not just a problem that my family faces but almost everyone knows someone who has a drug/heroin addiction. I pray for strength for those suffering and healing for their families and friends… let’s get hold of this issue America and help each other. Thanks again for everyone’s love and support. And Cody is [sic] you see this please call us…

