MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Admits Company Can’t Get Back $65 Million Lost Due To Trump Relationship

PA

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, says his company can’t get back the $65 million it lost because of his endorsement of Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, retailers removed MyPillow products from their stores after Lindell, one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, alleged that the US 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Lindell, like Trump, has peddled the false theory for months despite senior election officials stating that no fraud took place.

Retailers including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair dropped MyPillow citing ‘underperformance’. However, Lindell said at the time he thinks his products were removed out of fear.

‘Just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,’ he told Right Side Broadcasting Network in January.

‘These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want’,’ he added.

In a new interview with Insider, Lindell said his company won’t be able to make back the $65 million in revenue it lost, but it was working on other income streams such as podcast and radio adverts.

PA Images

‘We obviously can’t get that back, we’re going to lose that. We’re going to look at other strategies to try and get that revenue back. We’re looking at every space for that,’ he said.

‘We’ve expanded so much in radio and podcast, that’s our biggest expansion right now. It’s just booming right now. We hope that that makes up a lot of it,’ he added.

Despite the huge losses his company has faced, Lindell is still standing firmly by his belief that the election was subject to fraud.

In an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast on March 29, Lindell said he will be filing a lawsuit to prove the election was rigged.

PA Images

‘All the evidence I have is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye,’ he said, adding that he predicts Trump ‘will be back in office in August’.

Lindell is facing legal action himself after Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplied the voting machines for the election, filed a defamation suit against him.

In February, the company announced it was suing Lindell for spreading ‘false claims’ that its voting machines ‘flipped’ votes cast for Trump in favour of Joe Biden.