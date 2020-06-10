NASCAR Bans Fans From Displaying The Confederate Flag At Racetracks
NASCAR has banned spectators from displaying the Confederate flag at any of its races or events.
The announcement on Wednesday, June 10, comes two days after Bubba Wallace said the flag should be prohibited from tracks in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25.
A statement announcing the ban said the presence of the flag went contrary to its commitment to provide a ‘welcoming and inclusive environment’.
‘Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special,’ the statement read.
‘The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.’
Bubba Wallace, who called for the removal of the Confederate flag, is the only black race car driver at NASCAR’s highest level.
The 26-year-old decided to take a stand after realising how uncomfortable it can make people.
Wallace commented:
No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags.
Get them out of here. They have no place for them.
The driver admitted some fans who ‘carry those flags proudly’ might be angry at his comments.
But he argued it’s time for change and anyone who disagrees with him ‘get back on the road where you came from.’
For some, the Confederate flag is a symbol of southern pride, but the Anti-Defamation League defines it as a ‘potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy’.
The ban divided opinion among fans, with some threatening to boycott the sport as a result of the decision.
One fan angrily tweeted:
NASCAR is a sport born in the south if you ban my flag you are stepping on my First Amendment Right.
You also will not make another dime from me. Kiss my southern ass.
But another fan tweeted a message of support:
I had ancestors fight and die for that flag during the Civil War. It’s my heritage. A heritage that is embarrassing and a mistake in history.
That flag has no place in our country, good for you NASCAR.
CreditsNASCAR/Twitter
NASCAR/Twitter